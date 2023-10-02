Transgenders not happy with caste survey in Bihar, calls it 'fake'

Patna, Oct 2 After Bihar on Monday became the first state in the country to release data from a caste-based survey, the transgender community in the state has expressed its displeasure over the report.

Transgender activist Reshma Prasad termed the report released by the Bihar government as fake, claiming that she herself was not covered during the counting process.

Earlier, Rastriya Lok Janata Dal President Upendra Kushwaha had also claimed that no one reached him to ask about his caste and other details during the counting.

“As per the report, the Bihar government claims that the population of transgender people is only 825 while in the 2011 census, our population was over 42,000. The survey officials did not identify all the transgenders in Bihar. Even my counting was not done. No one asked me about my caste,” Prasad said.

“The third gender is mentioned in column number 22 which says the total population is just 825 and the percentage is 0.0006. This is absolutely fake. If they want to know the actual numbers, they should just go to Patna Junction railway station and the toll plaza.

"As they have not done my survey, I have already filed petitions in the Patna High Court and Supreme Court. The Bihar government has done injustice with us,” Prasad said.

Transgender people shower blessings on people on auspicious occasions, but if injustice is done to them, they would curse,” Prasad said.

