Trees to be transplanted near Taj Mahal: Agra Metro

Agra, May 18 The Agra Metro has decided to promote transplantation of trees as and where possible. It has already obtained the permission of cutting the trees by the Supreme Court.

The trees are to be transplanted in Shahjahan Garden.

Approximately, 27 trees are to be transplanted in the premises.

The process of transplantation of trees involves digging a circular hole around the tree which is to be transplanted, curing it with a special chemical so as to enable the tree to grow new roots and subsequently uprooting and transplanting the tree to a newer location.

The entire process involves around 15 days. Casia, Papdi (also known as Chilbil), Jacaranda, etc. are some of the many varieties of trees which will soon be transplanted.

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) MD Kumar Keshav said: "Saving as many trees as we can has always been the number one priority of UP Metro. We tried our best to save as many trees as we can in Lucknow and Kanpur Metro Project and not just cut them and get it done with.

"The goal is to execute the metro project safely and sustainably. Environment conservation is the need of the hour and Agra Metro Project is also being executed on the same lines. Clean Metro, Green Metro has been the mission of UPMRC which will be followed in all metro projects," he added.

