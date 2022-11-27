Trekked 50 km, slept in forests, starved: How B'deshi tribals found refuge in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 27 Sexagenarian Bawilianthang of Bangladesh accompanied by his wife and children trekked more than 50 km in around three days through the dense forest and mountains to reach Mizoram. They slept in the jungle and starved before taking shelter at Bonduk-Bangsora, a bordering village in Mizoram near the tri-junction of India, Bangladesh and Myanmar on November 20.

Along with his wife and two children, the tribal elderly man left his home and properties in the mountainous Chittagong Hills Tracts

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor