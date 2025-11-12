Trichy Bomb Threat Hoax: Email Claims Explosives at Ministers’ Homes and College

An email received this morning at the Tamil Nadu Police Director’s office falsely claimed that bombs had been planted at the residence and office of Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru in Trichy, as well as at the residence and office of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh.

Trichy City Police Commissioner Gamini was immediately informed, following which the city police were put on high alert. Bomb disposal squads, assisted by metal detectors and sniffer dogs, carried out detailed searches at Minister K.N. Nehru’s residence in Thillai Nagar 5th Cross and his office in the Shastri Nagar area.

Trichy, Tamil Nadu: A bomb threat targeting Ministers K.N. Nehru, Anbil Mahesh’s homes was found to be a hoax. Bomb disposal teams conducted thorough searches, and police are investigating the source of the threatening email pic.twitter.com/y1HL4Y1EZ3 — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2025

Similar searches were conducted at Minister Anbil Mahesh’s residence in Anna Nagar, Tennur, and at the Trichy South District DMK office in Chathiram VN Nagar. After a thorough investigation, authorities confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

Also Read | 342 bomb threats reported in Chennai since April; ATS takes over probe.

Meanwhile, a similar threat was made to a private arts and science college in the Chathiram area of Trichy. Bomb squads searched the entire premises, including offices, classrooms, and laboratories, but nothing suspicious was found. The false bomb threats targeting the ministers’ properties and the college caused widespread panic across Trichy.