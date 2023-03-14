Tricolor used to be lit in Kashmir during UPA government, now tricolor is hoisted in every house says, Anurag Thakur

The fourth edition of Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2022 is currently underway in New Delhi Along with this, Lokmat National Conclave has also been organized. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri was present on the occasion. Anurag Thakur, referring to the UPA government of the Congress, said that during the time of the UPPA government, the tricolor was burnt in Kashmir. There was stone pelting. But now there would be no stone pelting. Now the tricolor is not burnt but the tricolor is hoisted in every house. Anurag Thakur said that the corruption model of Congress has become a case study in foreign countries. Anurag Thakur said that 356 was misused by the Congress. Regarding the action of investigative agencies against AAP leaders and Lalu family, said that Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia is the liquor minister. Regarding Satyendar Jain, he said that if he is so clean then why is he not getting bail for the last 8 months.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories. The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar. Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.



