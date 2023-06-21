"Trilateral Highway between India, Myanmar and Thailand is under construction," says Thailand Envoy

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Thailand's Envoy to India Pattarat Hongtong on Wednesday said that the trilateral highway road between India, Myanmar and Thailand is under construction.

"Trilateral Highway between India, Myanmar and Thailand is under construction. The construction of the road is completed from Thailand to Myanmar," Thailand's envoy Pattarat Hongton told ANI.

The road will connect to the northeastern state of Manipur as a gateway for Thailand and other countries.

"In India, it will come at the Moreh in Manipur. I have been to Moreh and I have seen the road from Imphal to Moreh, which is almost ready," she said.

Recently the Ambassador visited Manipur and experienced the construction work of the road.

"Thailand to Myanmar road work is completed and Myanmar to India connection is underway," she added.

Over 1300km long road highways will be a very powerful way to boost Myanmar and Thailand in terms of trade, travel and tourism industry.

After completion, the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway holds the promise of expanded connectivity and regional integration.

India has also proposed to extend the road to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

