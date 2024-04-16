Trinamool Congress Adds 'Maachh' to 'Ma-Mati-Manush' Slogan Amidst PM Modi's Navratri Fish Eating Controversy

In Bengal, the rivalry between Mohun Bagan's "chingri" (tiger prawn) and East Bengal's "ilish" (hilsa) goes beyond the football field, reflecting the deep cultural significance of fish in the region. From culinary traditions to religious rituals, fish is ingrained in the daily lives of many Bengalis. As the election season unfolds, the Trinamool Congress is aiming to stir controversy with the BJP over this cherished cultural symbol.

In response to Prime Minister Modi's recent criticism of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for consuming fish during Navratri, a time when some Hindus observe dietary restrictions, the Trinamool Congress has expanded its "ma-mati-manush" slogan to include another "M" — maachh (fish). Tejashwi clarified that the video showing him eating fish was from April 8 and was posted late.

According to a report of TOI, However, fish has taken centre stage in the political arena of Bengal, with Trinamool expressing fears about BJP’s influence on dietary preferences if it were to return to office. “They will dictate what you will eat for lunch and dinner,” CM Mamata Banerjee cautioned voters during a public meeting in Cooch Behar on Monday.

Drawing on the analogy, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien questioned whether income tax officials were searching for a "fish sandwich" during a search on Abhishek Banerjee’s campaign helicopter. Meanwhile, a post-Poila Baisakh Monday lunch hosted by a senior Trinamool MP in New Delhi showcased an array of fish delicacies, featuring varieties such as rohu, bekti, and pabda.

Trinamool seniors indicated plans to reinforce this message at future rallies, with a campaign titled “BJP hatao, maachh-bhat khao (drive out BJP to keep eating rice and fish)”. Scholars and historians highlighted the central role of fish in Bengali culture. “In Bengal, there is a predominance of rivers, seas and ponds; so there is a natural abundance of fish. It is expected that fish will be an intrinsic part of our daily life and diet, like we say “maachh-e bhat-e in Bangla”, said historian and Alipore Jail Museum director Jayanta Sengupta, highlighting that fish was ubiquitous in regional literature (like Mangal Kabya) and folk traditions, TOI reported.

