Tripura CM Manik Saha participates in Swachhata Abhiyan

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has flagged off Swachhata Rath and Swachhata Abhiyan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's December 18 visit to the state.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder and Chief Secretary JK Sinha flagged off the cleanliness drive on Wednesday from in front of the Ujjayanta Palace and Maharaj Ganj Bazar area.

According to the official sources, PM Modi will be in Agartala on Sunday.

Keeping the mission of PM Narendra Modi's Swachhata Abhiyan in mind, the municipal corporation here and in all other areas have started the drive.

The chief minister was seen with a broom sweeping the streets with the other officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

