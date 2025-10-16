Tripura CM visits Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya

Agartala, Oct 16 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with his wife, Swapna Saha, on Thursday visited the Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers for the welfare of the people of the state, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said CM Saha had been waiting for a long time to meet Bhagwan Ram Lalla. IN a Facebook post, Saha said: “Felt immensely blessed to have the divine darshan of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, the sacred land of dharma and devotion…Prayed to Lord Ram for divine blessings, happiness, and prosperity for Tripura.”

“I had tried earlier for the darshan of Ram Lalla, but due to heavy crowds, I couldn't come. However, now I have finally come for the darshan of Ram Lalla. Before the darshan of Ram Lalla, I came here for the darshan of Lord Hanuman, and after this, I will go for the darshan of Ram Lalla. During my college days in Lucknow, I also tried to come, but as they say, when the right time comes, everything happens. That is why I am here today (Thursday),” the Chief Minister said.

He said he has prayed for the welfare of Tripura and the entire country before Lord Hanuman and Ram Lalla.

He also congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh and invited them to visit the Tripura Sundari Temple, which is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas worshipped by Hindus.

The Chief Minister said he will also pray there for the well-being of the people of Ayodhya.

“Diwali is a historic day, marking the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya with Mata Sita. Everyone knows this history, and on this occasion of Diwali, I want to extend my greetings and best wishes to all. I also want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the completion of the Ram Mandir; it was a great challenge, and they have fulfilled it,” he added.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor