Tripura fast emerging as corridor for trade, commerce: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Tripura is fast emerging as a corridor for trade and commerce for the northeast and steps are afoot to open doors of international connectivity for the northeast states.

Addressing a public rally after inaugurating the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here, the Prime Minister said, "The beginning of 2022 has brought three gifts for the people of Tripura. With the blessings of Mata Tripura Sundari, the state witnessed a big boost in the connectivity sector, education sector and Tripura Gram Samridhi Yojana. The 21st century India needs collective efforts to grow and develop. People from every front should contribute to nation-building".

The Prime Minister said that inconsistent growth in states is counterproductive for the country.

"We want equitable growth in all states. Some states receive less and others get more. This should not be the case", he said.

Appreciating the new Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, he said, "I have been in the new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. This new modern terminal building shall offer the travelers a blend of Tripura's rich history, culture, and architecture. With this new building, the passenger strength of the airport shall be thrice of what it is now. Dozens of flights can now stay at the Airport and the domestic cargo terminal that is being built here shall give it a complete shape. Apart from being, a well-connected region, Tripura shall also become a center of trade and commerce."

He said, "We are working to build Tripura the way Maharaja Bir Bikram wanted. He must be happy today to see the development activities progressing at a rapid pace here in the state. Steps are undertaken to link Tripura with Bangladesh through inland waterways and Agartala-Akhaura railway link."

The Prime Minister attributed the success of the Tripura government as a success of the double engine government established here in the year 2018.

"Double engine government stands for the fulfillment of promises, double engine government means proper utilization of resources, water connection to each household and collective effort towards the goal of development," said PM Modi.

Slamming the previous CPI-M government, the Prime Minister hailed Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for his efforts to bring in a change in the state. He said "there was a rule during the time of previous governments according to which people having GI sheet roofed houses were excluded from the Prime Minister Awas Yojana Gramin scheme. Tripura CM approached us and proved how the people of Tripura were bereft of good housing in Tripura. The Government of India changed the rule and sanctioned pucca houses for 1.8 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura and about 1.5 lakh people received the first installment for starting construction."

The Prime Minister also thanked the people of Tripura for the warm reception and promised that the warmth and love showered by the people of Tripura would be returned with double growth.

He also appreciated the Tripura government for its remarkable performance in the vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor