Tripura govt to introduce AI-based control rooms, drone technology for Police Dept: CM Saha

Agartala, Jan 16 In a move to strengthen the police force and improve law and order in the state, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the state government would soon introduce new technologies, including AI-based control rooms, drone technology, smart CCTVs, and modernised technology at district and state level policing.

Addressing an official function here, the Chief Minister said that his government is working for the welfare of the people as well as the police.

“Law and order is one of the priority sectors of our government. The status of a state is judged based on its law and order,” he said.

Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that in the coming days, new technologies would be introduced at both district and state levels while AI-based control rooms, drone technology and smart CCTVs would be installed to improve the law and order management.

A new police headquarters is being set up, and plans are underway to modernise the state’s two main police stations -- East Agartala and West Agartala Police Stations.

“During my recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he emphasised the reconstruction of old police stations and residential quarters,” the Chief Minister stated.

Noting that Tripura Police is a pride for Tripura as one of the oldest forces in the country as it celebrated 150 years last year, he said: “When people are in distress and helpless, they come to the police. Police personnel must work with honesty and strive to earn the faith of the people.”

Saha said that Tripura is now on the path of progress and development. He further informed that Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have organised over 25,000 social work initiatives in the last three years, benefiting more than five lakh people.

The government has also increased ration allowances, dearness allowance and uniform allowances.

