Tripura Leads in Voter Turnout, Records Highest Participation in First Phase of Lok Sabha Polls Till 3pm

In a resounding display of democratic fervor, Tripura has set the stage for the Lok Sabha elections with an impressive start. The northeastern state has made headlines by achieving an unprecedented voter turnout of 68.35% by 3 pm, marking the highest participation rate among all states and union territories in the first phase of polling. Although nine candidates are in the fray in Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, the battle will be mainly between BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb and state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha.

A total of 14.61 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Of them, 7.33 lakh are male while the number of female voters is 7.28 lakh. All polling parties will be reaching their respective polling stations with poll materials such as EVMs and VVPATs by Thursday, Returning Officer of the Tripura West Parliamentary constituency Vishal Kumar told PTI.The parliamentary constituency has 1682 polling booths and around 20,000 polling personnel will be engaged in the voting process, he said.“Central paramilitary forces will be deployed at all polling booths, while other forces will also be made available to ensure peace during the polling day. Webcasting will be made from all booths,” he said.