Tripura Set To Implement E-Attendance System for Teachers in All Government Schools

Tripura authorities announced on Thursday their plans to roll out an electronic attendance system for teachers in all government schools. The implementation of this system is intended to foster transparency in tracking teachers' attendance records, addressing concerns about accountability within the education sector.

“The state government has already introduced e-attendance system in some offices, including the civil secretariat. Now, it will be implemented in schools,” said Officer on Special Duty (OSD), School Education, Abhijit Samajpati.

Samajpati said the mechanism will also be introduced for students in government schools, six months after its implementation for teachers.

Official data reveals that there are a total of 25,064 teachers serving in 2,640 government schools across Tripura. These schools cater to a student population of 476,609, highlighting the significant educational responsibility shouldered by the state's public education system.