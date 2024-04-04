Tripura: Suspected Smuggler Killed, One Injured in BSF Firing in Sepahijala

One suspected smuggler was killed while another sustained bullet injuries on Wednesday, April 3, late at night by the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in the Durgapur area under the Sonamura Sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala District.

The deceased person, identified as Shahidul Islam, 42 years old, was killed in BSF firing, while Kabil Mia (45) was injured. The family of the deceased has claimed that Shahidul was not involved in smuggling but came out of the house to see that a BSF team was confronting a group of smugglers. They alleged that Shahidul was shot by the BSF without provocation.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the scene and brought both victims to the Sonamura Social Health Center. After receiving first aid, they were referred to Sonamura Sub-Divisional Hospital in Melaghar, where Shahidul Islam succumbed to his injuries, while Kabil Mia was referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala as his condition was critical.

Following the incident, the Superintendent of Police, Sepahijala District, Bogati J Reddy, along with the Additional Superintendent of Police, rushed to the spot and spoke to local residents.