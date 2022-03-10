Tripura to market women's self-help group products through PDS

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday stated that an initiative has been taken to link women's self-help group manufactured products with Public Distribution System (PDS) for better results.

The Chief Minister said, "The government is trying hard to bring change in the life and livelihood of rural womenfolk and thus an initiative has been taken to link women's self-help group manufactured products with Public Distribution System (PDS) for better results."

Speaking on the state government's steps pertaining to women empowerment, Deb said, "People understand everything. There is a big difference between the way of functioning between this government and the previous ones."

Deb added, "For instance take the PDS system. Before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power, only a few products were available with the PDS while today, from mustard oil to lentils, soap to soya chunks everything is available in the ration shops."

The CM said, "We are now trying to market the women self-help groups (SHG) products through the rationing system so the rural women can be empowered".

On being asked what impact the victory of the four states would have on the assembly elections of Tripura scheduled next year, Deb said, "Voters have the capability to evaluate the works of the government."

"Today, critical heart surgeries like bypass and valve replacement are being done successfully in GB Pant hospital. Similarly, this government has announced 33 per cent reservation for women and for certain reasons like market sheds and startups it is up to 50 per cent for women."

He also added, "We are now trying to rope in a Nephrologist for GB Pant hospital and it does not matter how much the government has to spend for that, we are ready to do."

Deb hoped that the states that are going for polls next year would certainly follow the suits. "I am telling this because the voters are aware of what is going on. He or she knows what efforts are being taken by the government for public welfare and the voting patterns this year makes it clear that people voted for an absolute majority, the grey areas for horse-trading have been completely wiped out," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor