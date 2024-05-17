Tripura Horrific Crime: A Woman and Her Son Held for Killing Family Head After Victim Fails to Pay Premium for Son’s Bike

Agartala, May 17: In a horrific crime, a woman and her son were arrested for allegedly murdering middle-aged Haribol Biswas, a daily wage earner, after he expressed his inability to pay the premium for his son’s bike, police said on Friday. The crime took place at Lefunga in West Tripura district, on Thursday.

A police official said that the victim was brutally beaten by his wife, Alpana Biswas, and son Suman Biswas and after his death, both locked the house and fled. Police rushed to the spot after a complaint was lodged by Haribol’s brother and took away the body for autopsy. The police quickly arrested the woman and his son from Bishalgarh in neighbouring Sepahijala district.

The victim’s father and brother told the police that the duo hacked him after he expressed his incapability to pay the premium for his son’s two-wheeler, which was purchased by Suman with a condition to pay the money on a monthly instalment basis. The incident has caused a significant outcry among locals, who are demanding the strictest action against the accused.

Also Read| Anjali murder case: K’taka Police nab killer, probe reveals accused exploited women

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor