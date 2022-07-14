Trouble brewing for Om Prakash Rajbhar in UP

Lucknow, July 14 Trouble seems to be brewing for the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), leader Om Prakash Rajbhar.

After his 'advice' to Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav boomeranged with Akhilesh saying that he did not want anyone's advice, Rajbhar is now desperately trying to mend fences with the SP.

The SBSP leaders now claim that the party is still very much with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and is waiting for Akhilesh's response.

SP sources said that Akhilesh was in no mood to meet Rajbhar because he was upset with his pressure tactics.

According to sources, Rajbhar has dialled the personal staff of BSP chief Mayawati for a meeting but has not got any response.

Mayawati is in Delhi where she is holding meetings with party workers in view of upcoming elections in several states.

The SBSP chief confirmed that he had sought a meeting with the BSP president but did not get an appointment yet.

He has now extended the deadline he gave to Akhilesh to take a call on his relations with SBSP.

"Since SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhana Yadav has passed away, there is some relaxation on his ultimatum to Akhilesh Yadav," said a party leader.

Meanwhile, SBSP has suffered another jolt as its state Shashi Pratap Singh has quit the party and formed a new group called Rashtriya Samta Party.

Singh alleged that Rajbhar was indulging in political blackmail and had no ideology as such.

He said that Rajbhar had brought his wife and son into politics and party workers were being sidelined.

"He moves from one stand to another - like a pot without a base. He has no political integrity left," he told reporters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor