TRS, BJP workers clash during Bandi Sanjay's yatra

Hyderabad, Aug 15 Tension prevailed during Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangram Yatra in Jangaon district following a clash between functionaries of the BJP and the TRS on Monday.

An argument between workers of the two parties led to a clash when Sanjay was addressing a public meeting as part of his padyatra in Devaruppala mandal headquarters.

During his speech, Sanjay claimed that no development works were undertaken in Palakurthi constituency. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has not provided jobs to anyone.

Some workers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), who were present there, raised an objection and asked Sanjay how many people were given jobs by the BJP government at the Centre. This led to an argument between BJP and TRS workers.

The two sides attacked each other. Some activists were injured in the clash. Police intervened and used mild force to disperse the clashing groups.

Sanjay spoke to Director General of Police Mahender Reddy over phone to lodge his protest over what he called the failure of police to stop TRS workers who disrupted his padyatra. The BJP leader threatened to stage a sit-in at DGP office if no action was taken against those involved in the attack.

The BJP leader said he was not scared by the TRS attacks. He alleged that the police had failed to do their duty.

Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, alleged that TRS 'goons' pelted stones injuring two BJP workers. He said though they were peacefully marching, TRS was creating unrest.

He said the police behaved like TRS workers. "Telangana will definitely react to this," he said.

BJP's state unit has called for protests across the state against what it calls the attack by TRS on BJP workers.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao denied that TRS disrupted Bandi Sanjay's padyatra. He advised the BJP leader to first gather information about the state government's schemes and then speak.

