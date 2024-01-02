Truck Drivers' Strike Disrupts Fuel Supply, Causes Traffic Jams

Truck and dumper drivers across India have gone on strike to protest the government's amendment to the hit-and-run law. The drivers are demanding that the law be repealed, saying it is too harsh.

The strike has caused fuel shortages in several cities. In Mumbai, some petrol pumps have run out of fuel, and others have long lines of vehicles waiting to fill up. In Himachal Pradesh, the strike has led to a fuel crisis, and the police have been deployed to guard fuel tankers.



Maharashtra: Long queues at petrol pumps in Nagpur as Transport Association, drivers protest against new law on hit and run cases.#Maharashtra#Nagpur#PetrolPumpspic.twitter.com/u7sYxjVJaV — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 2, 2024

The new hit-and-run law increases the penalties for drivers who cause fatal accidents. Drivers who are convicted of hit-and-run can now face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Previously, the maximum penalty was two years in prison.

The drivers say that the new law is unfair and will make it difficult for them to make a living. They argue that it is not fair to punish drivers for accidents that are not their fault. The strike is expected to continue until the government agrees to meet the drivers' demands.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the story: