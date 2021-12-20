Truck illegally transporting huge quantity of fertilizers seized in Assam's Cachar

Police intercepted one truck and recovered a huge quantity of fertiliser being illegally transported out of Cachar, said local Police on Sunday.

"A team led by I/C Arunachal O.P with staff intercepted one truck and recovered 551 bags of fertiliser which were illegally transported out of Cachar," reads the official statement of Cachar Police.

Further Probe in the matter is underway. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

