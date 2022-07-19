Trump, Pence in proxy war in Arizona primaries to name Guv nominee

New York, July 19 Former US President Donald Trump and his former deputy and VP Mike Pence are reportedly engaged in a proxy war to get their candidates nominated to the GOP primaries for the selection to run for the post of Arizona governor.

A battle is emerging in the state of Arizona as former local TV news anchor Kari Lake and former Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson face off to become the Republican nominee for governor.

With Robson announcing former Vice President Mike Pence's support for her campaign Monday, the Arizona Republican primary became the second state-wide proxy competition between Pence and Trump after Georgia.

Lake received Trump's endorsement as early as in September 2021 and is an outspoken supporter of his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Her campaign rests on the assumption that voters won't do their own research and will immediately buy into her election fraud narratives, claim media reports.

Despite being targeted by social media, Lake was seen photographed posing with one. When called out by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on these claims, Lake proceeded to have a meltdown and repeatedly referred to her support for Trump's election fraud claims as if it shielded her from criticism. "I'm appalled that you would bring that up when you have not talked about our stolen election," Lake said.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, and her campaign is utilizing Lake's rhetoric in campaign messaging. The Arizona Democratic Party is going as far as to boost Lake's campaign at Robson's expense in the belief that Hobbs would have an easier time defeating Lake in a general election.

The midterm polls for the 435-member house of reps are scheduled for fall, November 8, 2022.

Pence's support for Robson comes during the closing days of the primary. Early voting has already begun in Arizona, and Election Day is August 2 this year. The former vice president is not the only Republican with clout who recently stepped into the race. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey endorsed Robson on July 7, just one day after early voting began.

Trump and Pence previously clashed in the Georgia Republican primary. Pence backed incumbent Governor Brian Kemp against Trump's candidate of choice, former US Sen.

Pence by entering the Arizona arena of primaries of the GOP has an opportunity to prove whether he still wields clout with Republican voters. Early polling shows Lake and Robson are tied up as per election statistics, and undecided voters could form the swing votes to decide who becomes the Republican nominee.

Robson is the underdog, but by no means is Lake guaranteed any victory. "If Ducey and Pence can push Robson over the finish line, Republican donors and voters will see firsthand the viability of non-Trump candidates in purple states," media reports claim.

The 2024 presidential election is likely playing a factor in Pence's decision to endorse Robson. Arizona will serve as a crucial battleground state in both the Republican primary and the 2024 general election. Pence will have a surrogate who can support him in a contested Republican primary if Robson is elected governor, media reports indicate.

If one focuses on the short term, if Lake is the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, Trump will have another victory "in his lies" surrounding the 2020 presidential election. Arizona is the first major litmus test for Mike Pence. If he cannot assist Ducey in handing Robson the Republican nomination, Pence will prove that the base is still putting faith in Trump.

Should Pence prove the former president wrong, he will have earned his first major victory in the fight for the GOP, media reports claim.

Also, Pence would seemingly have his sweet revenge on his former boss Trump for reportedly endorsing the mob of Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys cries for gallows before capitol hill to hang Pence for not overturning the 2020 election of Joe Biden as President.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor