Trust, blessings of people always been with BJP, says Anurag Thakur after filing nomination from bastion Hamirpur

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh), May 13 Saying that the trust and blessings of the people have always been with the BJP, the party’s outgoing MP Anurag Thakur, who has returned to the Lok Sabha from the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh four-consecutive times since 2008, on Monday filed his nomination from this seat.

“The trust and blessings of the people of Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency have always been with the BJP. I am thankful to respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Thakur, who got a warm welcome from a crowd of party functionaries and locals who greeted him with garlands.

He thanked the BJP’s national President, JP Nadda and senior leader, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party for giving him the opportunity to serve the people again.

Accompanying his father and two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Thakur said, “Every time the people of Hamirpur have increased the margin of victory. I have full faith that the mandate to make Modi ji the Prime Minister again and to make the lotus bloom here again will be historic.”

Former CM Dhumal, who always plays a crucial role in his son’s campaigns, was thrice elected as an MP from Hamirpur.

For Thakur, the key issue is development. “We will go to the public with the Modi government’s achievements, and the area’s development and seek their blessings once again,” he said.

Besides senior BJP leaders, Thakur was accompanied by his brother Arun Dhumal, Indian Premier League Chairman.

Before filing his nomination, Thakur paid obeisance at the temple of Maa Awahdevi.

The Congress, which has won this seat only once in the last nine Lok Sabha elections, has pitted former Legislator Satpal Singh Raizada against the former Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association chief, who has served as MP in the 14th, 15th, 16th and the 17th Lok Sabha, wherein he won by a record margin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor