TS ECET 2022 revised hall tickets released, know how to download

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the revised admit cards for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2022). Candidates can go to the official website to download the admit card.



Earlier the entrance exam was scheduled for July 13 but later it got postponed. As per official notice, the exam will be now held on August 1, in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts the TS ECET for Diploma and B.Sc.(Mathematics) courses.

Know how to download the hall ticket