TS ECET 2022 revised hall tickets released, know how to download
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 28, 2022 10:14 AM 2022-07-28T10:14:02+5:30 2022-07-28T10:14:32+5:30
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the revised admit cards for the Engineering Common Entrance Test ...
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the revised admit cards for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2022). Candidates can go to the official website to download the admit card.
Earlier the entrance exam was scheduled for July 13 but later it got postponed. As per official notice, the exam will be now held on August 1, in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts the TS ECET for Diploma and B.Sc.(Mathematics) courses.
Know how to download the hall ticket
- Visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on the link that reads 'download hall ticket.
- You will be directed to the new page.
- Enter your details as asked such as registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth.
- Click on the submit button.
- Your admit card will be displayed on your screen.
- Download the hall ticket and take the printout to the exam center.