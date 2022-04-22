TTV Dhinakaran appears before ED in 'two leaves' symbol bribery case

TTV Dhinakaran, founding general secretary of Amma Maikal Munnetra Kazhagam party, on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged bribing of Election Commission officials to get the 'two leaves' symbol for his party.

Dinankaran is the nephew of V K Sasikala.

He had earlier appeared before the probe agency on April 12.

According to sources, there were allegations of bribes being given to a senior officer of the Election Commission by TTV Dhinakaran to get the two leaves symbol of AIADMK for the Sasikala faction. There are allegations that Sukesh Chandrashekhar played the role of a middleman in this bribery case.

This comes after the agency recently arrested another accused in this case, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Both Dhinakaran and Chandrashekhar were arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch in 2017.

Sukesh was in the custody of ED till April 11. The ED had taken custody of Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the matter related to an alleged bribery case related to the 'two leaves' symbol.

Officials said they have recorded the statement of Chandrashekhar in the case early this month and now they want to question Dhinakaran to take the probe forward. Dinakaran was asked to appear before ED on April 8, but he sought more time from ED.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor