TTV Dhinakaran to meet Thevar elders to make AMMK formidable force

Chennai, April 1 The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran - who is also the nephew of expelled AIADMK interim general secretary V.K.Sasikala - is set to meet the powerful Thevar community leaders for developing his party into a formidable political entity in the state.

Notably, the Thevar community has been traditional supporters of the AIADMK and South Tamil Nadu has been a bastion of the AIADMK due to this support extended by the community.

However, after the AIADMK has gone into the hands of Edappadi K. Palaniswami(EPS), a Gounder community man, the Thevar community is not satisfied in the senior leaders from the community being thrown out from the party which has always cherished the support of Thevar community for victories.

A Thevar community elder while speaking to pointed out, "We considered AIADMK as our own party but now it is not so. The tallest leader from the Thevar community, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) is now out of the party fold. V.K. Sasikala is already out. The party is now in the hands of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, a Gounder. In Tamil Nadu, caste is a reality, and expelling our leaders from the party and making way for other caste members will be strongly opposed."

