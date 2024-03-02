Tu, Main Aur Corruption: PM Modi Coins New Full Form for Trinamool Congress in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, stating that TMC stands for tu, main aur corruption (you, me, and corruption). He accused Mamata Banerjee's party of ignoring the voices of women in Sandeshkhali. Furthermore, PM Modi alleged that criminals in Bengal dictate terms, referring to the recent arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh and insinuating that TMC's response was orchestrated by these elements.

#WATCH | At Krishnanagar, West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Using the slogan of 'Maa, Maati, Manush', the TMC govt used the women of Bengal as a vote-bank. Today, Maa, Maati as well as Maanush, all are displeased by the TMC mode of governance. Women of Sandeshkhali… pic.twitter.com/rgwXSpVsLl — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

Using the slogan of 'Maa, Maati, Manush', the TMC govt used the women of Bengal as a vote-bank. Today, Maa, Maati as well as Maanush, all are displeased by the TMC mode of governance, said PM Modi.

Women of Sandeshkhali kept asking for justice, yet the govt did not hear them. In Bengal, the police do not decide when a criminal must be arrested, it's the criminal who decides everything for himself. The state govt did not want the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident to be arrested, he further stated.