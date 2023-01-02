Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan's sister claims Tunisha's picture in Hijab is from a shoot

The family of Sheezan Khan, the boyfriend of popular television actor Tunisha Sharma arrested on the charge of abetting her suspected suicide, on Monday refuted the allegation's of the actor's uncle that she started wearing a hijab (headscarf worn by Muslim women) from the time she met Sheezan.

Her uncle's remark hinted at a love jihad angle behind her death.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sheezan's sister and co-actor Shafaq Naaz said the image of Tunisha in a hijab, which is being circulated online, is from the shoot for a show.

"The picture of Tunisha in a hijab being circulated online is from the set of a show she was shooting for. It can be clearly seen in the image that it was from a set. We never made her wear a hijab," Shafaq said.

Tunisha's uncle, Pawan Sharma, claimed on December 28 that her behaviour and lifestyle changed after she met Sheezan and that she even started wearing a 'hijab'.

Earlier, Sheezan's advocate Shailendra Mishra alleged that Tunisha's uncle was also her 'former manager' and was fired because of his 'harsh behaviour'.

"Tunisha's so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager, who was fired four years ago as he used to interfere in her affairs and was also rude to her," he said.

Sheezan's advocate alleged that Tunisha was scared of another 'uncle' from Chandigarh, as he had instigated her mother, Vanita, to strangulate her.

"Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name of Sanjeev Kaushal (another uncle). On his instigation, Tunisha's mother broke her phone and tried to strangulate her. Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha's mother used to control her life," Sheezan's advocate alleged.

He further alleged that Sanjeev and Tunisha's mother also managed her finances, so much so that she had to plead with her to utilise her hard-earned money.

"Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal had a terrible relationship. Sanjeev and her mother, Vanita used to control her finances. Tunisha often pleaded with her mother for her own money," Sheezan's advocate claimed.

Tunisha when she was allegedly found hanging on the set of a TV serial on December 24, a fortnight after she broke up with Sheezan.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on the charge of abetment.

( With inputs from ANI )

