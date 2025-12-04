TVK pivots to Dec 9 rally plan as Puducherry blocks Vijay's roadshow

Puducherry, Dec 4 The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign plans in Puducherry have taken a new turn after the Union Territory administration declined permission for party leader Vijay's proposed roadshow scheduled for December 5.

In response, the party has now applied for approval to conduct a public meeting on December 9 at the Uppalam Port Grounds in Puducherry, signalling a quick re-calibration of its strategy. TVK had launched its campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections nearly two months ago, aiming to build momentum across districts and consolidate its growing support base.

However, the party’s outreach suffered a temporary setback after the recent incident in Karur, prompting Vijay to suspend his statewide tour and pause all major public events.

Following a month-long pause, he resumed public interactions by meeting residents at their homes in Kancheepuram, signalling a gradual relaunch of his campaign activities and a more calibrated approach to crowds and security. With the momentum picking up again, the party sought permission to conduct a major roadshow in Puducherry on December 5.

TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand personally visited the Union Territory, holding discussions with senior police officials and even meeting the Chief Minister in an effort to secure approval for the high-profile event. However, despite multiple rounds of talks, the Puducherry Police refused permission for the roadshow, citing reasons that were not immediately disclosed to the media or the party cadre.

After the meeting, Anand avoided media queries, leaving the party cadre and supporters speculating about the grounds on which the request was denied and whether political considerations may have influenced the decision.

Undeterred by the setback, TVK has swiftly reworked its strategy. The party has now decided to hold a large public meeting on December 9 at the Uppalam Port Grounds in Puducherry, replacing the cancelled roadshow with a format that may be easier for the administration to regulate. A formal letter seeking permission for the gathering was submitted to Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Kalaivanan on Thursday, party sources said.

The party expects a substantial turnout, as Puducherry holds strategic political value and Vijay’s earlier events in the region had seen sizable crowds and enthusiastic participation from local supporters.

With the election season drawing closer, political observers note that the decision to deny permission for the roadshow -- combined with the party’s prompt shift to a public meeting -- reflects the increasingly sensitive and competitive nature of the pre-poll environment in the region.

TVK leaders believe that the Puducherry rally will serve as a crucial platform for Vijay to reassert his political presence after the temporary break in his campaign and to send a message that the party remains firmly on course for the 2026 Assembly elections.

As the administration reviews the request for the December 9 event, the TVK cadre is gearing up for what they hope will be one of the party’s biggest gatherings in the region in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly polls, viewing it as both a test of organisational strength and a symbolic relaunch of Vijay's campaign.

