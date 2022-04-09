Twitter account of UP Chief Minister's Office restored

Published: April 9, 2022 06:40 AM

The Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was restored after it was hacked on Saturday.

UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

