Twitter account of UP Chief Minister's Office restored
By ANI | Published: April 9, 2022 06:40 AM2022-04-09T06:40:59+5:302022-04-09T06:50:02+5:30
The Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was restored after it was hacked on Saturday.
UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.
The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.
The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.
