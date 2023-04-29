Twitter locks news agency ANI account for not meeting minimum age requirement of 13 years

Twitter locked the account of Asian News International (ANI) for not meeting the minimum age criteria to operate an account on the platform. ANI Editor Smita Prakash tweeted a screenshot of a mail sent from the micro-blogging platform informing the handle has been locked.

The mail reads, In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter.

Minutes after ANI's Twitter account disappeared, Smita Prakash tweeted, So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out.

The micro-blogging site has been encountering several glitches since Tesla owner Elon Musk took over the social media giant.

