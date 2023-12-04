Two Air Force pilots killed as IAF Pilatus trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana's Medak

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed in action when their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed in Toopran town, Telangana's Medak district on Monday morning, according to the reports. The crash occurred around 8:55 am during training at the Air Force Academy near Dindigul district. The pilots involved were an instructor and a cadet. No civilian or damage to property has been reported.

Medak SP, Rohini, reported that the aircraft crashed near Toopran. "It's a Training Aircraft from Dundigul airport. There were two people inside the aircraft, one trainer and a trainee. The airport staff and clue team are on the spot. The firefighters doused the fire," SP Rohini said, ANI quoted. "They are trying to find out if there are any survivors. They are combing the area to find if there are body remains. Further details awaited," the SP added. The reason for the accident is yet to be known.

According to India Today reports, a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Anguished by this accident near Hyderabad. It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. https://t.co/K9RljlGu0i — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2023

