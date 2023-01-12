Two arrested for links with anti-national elements: Delhi Police

By IANS | Published: January 12, 2023 09:45 PM 2023-01-12T21:45:03+5:30 2023-01-12T22:00:07+5:30

New Delhi, Jan 12 Ahead of the Republic Day, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two men ...

Two arrested for links with anti-national elements: Delhi Police | Two arrested for links with anti-national elements: Delhi Police

Two arrested for links with anti-national elements: Delhi Police

Next

New Delhi, Jan 12 Ahead of the Republic Day, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two men suspected of involvement with anti-national elements, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh, 29, alias Jagga alias Yaqub, a resident of district Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and Naushad, 56, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

Police said that they have also recovered three pistols along with 22 bullets.

According to police, Naushad had been associated with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Ansar, operating primarily in Kashmir.

He has been a life convict in two cases of murder and was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case under the Explosives Act.

Police said that Jagjit Singh is a member of the notorious Bambiha gang.

"Jagjit has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand," said a senior police official, adding that further investigation is under way to ascertain their other involvements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Harkat-ul-ansar Harkat-ul-ansar Jagjit singh Jagmohan singh