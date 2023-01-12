Two arrested for links with anti-national elements: Delhi Police
Published: January 12, 2023
New Delhi, Jan 12 Ahead of the Republic Day, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two men suspected of involvement with anti-national elements, an official said on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh, 29, alias Jagga alias Yaqub, a resident of district Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and Naushad, 56, a resident of Jahangirpuri.
Police said that they have also recovered three pistols along with 22 bullets.
According to police, Naushad had been associated with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Ansar, operating primarily in Kashmir.
He has been a life convict in two cases of murder and was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case under the Explosives Act.
Police said that Jagjit Singh is a member of the notorious Bambiha gang.
"Jagjit has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand," said a senior police official, adding that further investigation is under way to ascertain their other involvements.
