Two arrested from Ranchi for duping people with false electricity bill messages

Mumbai's Sewri Police have arrested two persons from Jharkhand's Ranchi for allegedly duping people by sending them false messages to pay their electricity bills, officials said on Saturday.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Virendra Ashok Lohra (31) and Umesh Parmeshwar Saav (34).

According to the police, the accused duped people by sending false messages to the victim to pay their due electricity bills.

The message contained online link, and money was withdrawn from the victims' accounts when they attempted to pay the bills, officials said.

Earlier, a woman had lodged a complaint at Shivdi police station that she had been cheated, after which the police registered a case and started further investigation.

Two mobile phones, a debit card, a Utkarsh Small Finance Bank debit card and Punjab and National Bank chequebook were seized from the accused, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused Umesh in other states and the police of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Vijayawada were also looking for him, they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

