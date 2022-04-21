Two arrested in connection with irregularities in appointment of PSI in K'taka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that two persons including a gunman of Congress MLA MY Patil have been arrested in connection with the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "Rudra Gowda and Ayyali Desai, the gunman of Afzalpur MLA MY Patil, have been arrested in connection with the irregularities in PSI recruitment test. The probe would go to the bottom of the irregularities."

"Arrangements were made on the lines of the UPSC recruitment test. Irregularities had been perpetrated despite the tight security and transparent system. We want to put an end to this," he added.

The Chief Minister further informed that he has instructed the CID to speedy and transparent investigation.

"Officials were instructed to conduct a thorough preliminary investigation immediately after getting the complaint about irregularities. The case was handed over to CID when differences were noticed in answer scripts. Instructions have been issued for speedy and transparent investigation without wasting the time. Heads of educational institutions in Kalaburagi have been questioned. The head of Jnanajyothi School is absconding. The search is on to nab him. Ayyali Desai, gunman of Congress MLA MY Patil and Rudra Gowda have been arrested," the Chief Minister said.

The candidates who passed the exam too would be questioned and a thorough investigation would be conducted, Bommai said.

Reacting to the demand from opposition parties for a Court supervised probe or CBI probe, Bommai said, "a decision on the further course would be taken after getting the interim report of the probe."

