Two associates of Lawrance Bishnoi, Goldy Brar held

Chandigarh, June 14 In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested two members, each belonging to Lawrance Bishnoi gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

SSP Mohali, Vivek Sheel Soni said, the two accused identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gaagi and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi are residents of Dabbwali in Sirsa district of Haryana.

He said they had been arrested from near Mohali. Two 32 calibre pistols have been recovered from them along with eight cartridges and a Scorpio vehicle car.

Soni said the duo was in regular touch with Godly Brar through gangster Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who provided Toyota Corolla car to assailants for killing Sidhu Moosewala.

Recently, Manpreet Singh was arrested in the murder case of Moosewala.

Both the arrested accused were working on the directions of Brar and indulged in illegal weapons smuggling from border area of Punjab and Rajasthan and further deliver it to the shooters.

Soni said acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched by the Mohali police along with a team of Anti Gangster Task Force. Gagandeep and Gurpreet were arrested along with arms and ammunitions while they were on their way to deliver consignment of weapons.

Further investigation is in process, he added.

