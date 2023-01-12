Two bodies recovered from avalanche site in J&K
Srinagar, Jan 12 Another body was recovered from avalanche site in Sonamarg area of J&K's Ganderbal district on Thursday, taking the toll to two, officials said.
Two persons, both labourers, had been buried alive under a massive avalanche that rolled down the mountain-side in Sarbal area of Sonamarg.
"Both bodies have been recovered. Both are labourers," officials said.
Two avalanches had struck the area - one in Sarbal and the other in Hung.
Rescue operation is still going on while medical teams are on standby at the site, officials said.
