Two bodies recovered from avalanche site in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 12 Another body was recovered from avalanche site in Sonamarg area of J&K's Ganderbal district on Thursday, taking the toll to two, officials said.

Two persons, both labourers, had been buried alive under a massive avalanche that rolled down the mountain-side in Sarbal area of Sonamarg.

"Both bodies have been recovered. Both are labourers," officials said.

Two avalanches had struck the area - one in Sarbal and the other in Hung.

Rescue operation is still going on while medical teams are on standby at the site, officials said.

