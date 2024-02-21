Two boys die of suffocation in J&K’s Bandipora

Srinagar, Feb 21 Two students of a religious educational institution died on Wednesday due to suffocation in J&K’s Bandipora district, said officials here.

Police said the two were students of Darul-uloom Faiz-ul-uloom in the Ashtangoo village of the district.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the Daragah functionaries found the children and their father unconscious.

“All three of them were shifted to hospital where the two boys succumbed while the father is under treatment,” police said.

The deceased children have been identified as Muneer Ahmad Chechi, 10, and Tanveer Ahmad Chechi, 9, sons of Qasim Ahmad Chechi from Malangam village in the district.

“A case has been registered in this incident and investigation is underway,” police added.

The police said apparently the two died of suffocation due to the use of some gas heating appliance in the room.

Further details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor