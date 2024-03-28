Two budding criminals held in Delhi for restaurant owner's murder

New Delhi, March 28 Two budding criminals, who wanted to establish name and fame in the world of crime, were arrested for allegedly killing a restaurant owner in the national capital over an enmity, a Delhi Police’s Crime Branch official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sumit aka Monu (21), and Deepak aka Mohit (22) -- both residents of Brahmpuri.

Multiple bullets were pumped in the 32-year-old Sanjay, a resident of 1st Pushta, New Usmanpur, who owned a restaurant named 'Goa Bar' in the New Usmanpur area

Police said that seven empty shells, four lead pieces and one live round of 7.65 mm were found at the spot.

According to officials, Sanjay’s brother Nitin was informed by a friend that Sanjay had been shot near Hanuman Mandir Wali Gali service Road, 2nd pusta Usmanpur on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, at about 12:05 a.m.

When Nitin reached the spot, he found his brother bleeding at the spot. The victim had sustained injury in his head, right shoulder, right elbow and right-side abdomen area. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said that based on CCTV footage and specific information, a team apprehended two murderers named Sumit and Deepak from the ground near Jag Pravesh Hospital on Wednesday.

Both accused, along with another associate, were implicated in the murder of Sanjay.

During interrogation, they revealed that they resided in the same vicinity as the victim, and harboured personal animosity towards Sanjay.

“Sanjay, known locally for his criminal activities, had a prior criminal record involving a murder case. Sanjay and his brother frequently insulted both Sumit and Deepak to assert dominance,” said the DCP.

On March 8, Sanjay's younger brother assaulted Sumit without provocation. “Sumit refrained from retaliating, fearing that if he did, Sanjay would retaliate further. Additionally, Sanjay had previously clashed with Deepak,” said the DCP.

Seeking revenge, they conspired to murder Sanjay. Sumit orchestrated the murder plan with Deepak and another associate who had previously been incarcerated for violating the Arms Act.

“Sumit acquired two pistols and bullets from his contacts. They executed the plan on March 26, targeting Sanjay while he was alone, and carried out the killing,” said the DCP.

“Sumit and Deepak harboured aspirations of gaining notoriety and wealth within the criminal underworld,” the DCP added.

