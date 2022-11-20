Two cops arrested for raping cousin sisters

Hardoi, Nov 20 After being pulled up by the Allahabad High Court, the Hardoi police arrested two constables for allegedly raping two cousins, aged 18 and 19, in April 2022.

A third accused in the case, a sub-inspector (SI), is still absconding.

According to reports, the survivors had moved the High Court alleging police inaction. The court took note of the matter and directed police to initiate appropriate action in the complaint and apprise the court.

The arrested constables have been identified as Manoj Singh and Himanshu Singh while the absconding sub inspector is Sanjay Singh.

Hardoi superintendent of police Rajesh Dwivedi said that an FIR was registered on the directions of the court on August 21.

He said, "We had formed an SIT comprising a CO-rank officer to probe the matter and it is still under investigation."

Dwivedi also said a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the third accused and teams have been formed to nab him at the earliest.

The parents of the girls (both adults) had alleged that on April 14, 2022, the accused cops had gone to a roadside eatery where the cousins used to work and they raped them there.

"We ran from pillar to post but the cops did not register a case. We also met the then Hardoi SP, but our complaint went unheard. Thereafter, we lodged a petition in the local court," they told reporters.

Later in August, the court gave an order for an FIR and action, but the police lodged a final report in the case.

"The victims against moved the court which then directed the Hardoi SP to ensure arrest of the accused officers and apprise it of the action," he further said.

