Two-day Mega PTMs in Delhi Govt and MCD schools begin: Kejriwal urges parents to attend

New Delhi, Oct 13 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that government schools in the national Capital will hold mega Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) on October 13 and 14, and requested all parents to participate.

Arvind Kejriwal asked the parents to go to the schools of their children and interact with the teachers about the progress of the students and how they could do even better in the future.

In a post on X, the AAP’s national convenor said, "Parents play a big role in the success of their children. Today is Parents' Day in all the schools of Delhi Government and the MCD."

Kejriwal added, "Today and tomorrow Mega-PTMs are being organised in all the schools of Delhi government and the MCD. I request parents that like always, come to the school with your children today, talk to the teachers about the progress of the children and openly discuss how we can do better in the future."

"We have travelled this far together and will work together like this in the future too," he added.

The Department of Education (DoE), too, in a circular emphasised the significance of the partnership between parents and teachers in a student’s overall development, underscoring the essential role of PTMs.

“The PTM provides a vital platform for parents and teachers to interact and contribute to the academic growth of students,” the DoE stated in its circular.

The two-day Mega PTMs offer parents and guardians the flexibility to attend on either day, thereby ensuring maximum participation.

