Two dead in Delhi building collapse; CM Gupta offers condolences

New Delhi, July 12 A building collapse in North-East Delhi’s Janta Colony in Seelampur area early on Saturday morning claimed two lives and injured at least eight people, including three women and a baby.

The building, located in the narrow lanes of Janta Colony near Idgah Road, collapsed around 7:05 A.M., triggering panic and a massive rescue operation.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot following an emergency alert. Rescue teams managed to pull four individuals out of the debris and transported them to GTB Hospital for immediate medical care.

Sadly, two people were declared dead, while others remain under treatment. A few more individuals are feared trapped under the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended her condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a post on X she stated: “An unfortunate building collapse was reported at Seelampur. As informed, four persons have been rescued and rushed to the nearest hospital for medical assistance. It is extremely sad to note that the incident has claimed two precious lives.

"Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, along with senior officials, are visiting the site and monitoring the situation closely. The District Magistrate (DM) has been asked to submit a report on the incident. The rescue operation that is underway, is being carried out by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, NDRF & Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.”

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also visited the site and raised concerns about poor construction practices and unchecked urban corruption. In his post on X, he said: “Buildings are collapsing in certain types of localities. In the past 10 years, due to vote-bank politics, a dangerous cycle of corruption has taken place. First in Mustafabad, now in Seelampur. We will conduct an investigation into this.”

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of old and densely-packed residential areas in the city, especially during the monsoon season. Initial findings suggest that the structure may have been weakened by age and heavy rainfall in recent days.

