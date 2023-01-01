Two dead in fire at old age home in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 1 Two persons were killed after a fire broke out in an old age home centre in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-2 Sunday morning.

According to the information, the fire department got a call of the incident at around 5.15 a.m. Soon after getting the call the fire department sent four fire engines to the incident spot.

"The fire was on the second and third floor of the building. An old age care centre was being run here. Two persons were killed in the incident while we rescued six others from the site," said the fire official.

The rescue operation was going on. The fire department said that the fire was under control.

The fire department said that eight people were trapped out of which two were killed while six were rescued.

The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, but a short-circuit was suspected.

