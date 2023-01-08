Two die after K'taka bus rams into bike in TN

Chennai, Jan 8 Two people were killed when a Karnataka State Transport Corporation bus rammed into a two-wheeler on which they were travelling.

The incident occurred at Krishnagiri on the Karnataka border on Sunday.

The Karnataka transport bus that rammed into the two-wheeler caught fire and was completely burnt. However, the passengers on the bus escaped unhurt.

Sources told that the bus rammed into the bike when the bike was negotiating a curve and the driver of the bus lost control. After the accident, the bus caught fire and the passengers jumped out to their safety.

Police have so far not confirmed the details of the persons who died in the accident. The bodies of the two deceased were kept at the Krishnagiri government hospital for autopsy.

