Two die after reactor explodes at private pharma lab in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 : Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath on Friday said that two persons died and several others were injured after a fire broke out in a private pharmaceutical lab in Atchutapuram Industrial Special Economic Zone, in the Anakapalli locality of Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, at about 11:10 am, in a pharmaceutical lab, when a solvent was being loaded into a container, some short circuit occurred and the solvent exploded.

Meanwhile, Minister Amarnath visited those injured in the pharma accident in the KGH hospital.

"The state government has announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for deceased family members,' he said.

He further said, "The accident occurred during solvent recovery at Sahitya Pharma Industry in Achuthapuram. 35 workers were working in the industry at the time of the accident. Seven people were injured in this accident and two people died in this accident."

The operation is still underway, as the fire is still not doused at the lab and the matter will be investigated, he added.

The fire was caused due to a sudden reactor blast, according to the Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli Murali Krishna.

District Fire Officer, Lakshman Rao, said that eight fire tenders rushed to the spot and four more are on the way.

