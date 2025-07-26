Two faculty members expelled after BDS student commits suicide in Udaipur

Udaipur, July 26 Two faculty members were expelled from Pacific Dental College and Hospital in Udaipur after its 25-year-old final-year student allegedly died by suicide, confirmed officials on Saturday.

The student, identified as Shweta Singh, was found hanging in her hostel room by her roommate at approximately 11.00 p.m. on Thursday.

Despite immediate medical attention, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Singh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir and the daughter of a police constable, has also left a suicide note accusing the staff of torture.

A handwritten suicide note recovered from the scene contains grave allegations accusing two faculty members, referred to as "Mahi Ma'am" and "Bhagwat Sir", of prolonged mental and emotional harassment spanning nearly two years.

Shweta claimed that the college delayed internal exams unfairly, failed sincere students, and passed those who paid bribes, describing the conduct as "sucking the blood of those who do not pay."

Following Shweta's death, hundreds of students gathered on campus on Friday morning, staging a sit-in and blocking the main gate to demand justice.

The protesters demanded a thorough investigation and called for immediate action against the accused staff.

In response to rising tensions, the college administration expelled both faculty members named in the note.

College owner Rahul Agarwal also reportedly reprimanded Principal Ravi Kumar and assured students that resolutions would be delivered within two to three months.

Sukher Police Station have registered an FIR related to the case and is investigating the allegations.

Authorities are liaising with the college to ensure proper accountability and process clarity.

Shweta's untimely death sparked widespread outrage. Shweta's classmates claim she was enrolled in the odd batch - a category for students who either miss exams or fall short of the 75 per cent attendance requirement.

Despite being eligible under the rules, which mandate a re-examination within six months for such students, Shweta's repeated requests went unanswered.

She had been consistently approaching the administration, urging them to conduct her pending exam. However, her pleas were allegedly met with indifference.

"Shweta was made to run from pillar to post," said one of her peers.

"It's been nearly one and a half years, and they kept delaying Shweta's case without any concrete response," one of her peers said.

Students said the prolonged neglect and lack of clarity from the administration took a severe toll on Shweta's mental and emotional well-being.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor