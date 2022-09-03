Two from Bengal held in Mumbai for terror links

Kolkata, Sep 3 The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal police, in coordination with the Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police, arrested two residents of Bengal with alleged terror links from Mumbai on Saturday.

According to STF sources, the arrested persons Samir Hossain and Saddam Hossain are original residents of Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

"They are being brought to Kolkata through transit remand," an STF official said.

He also said that both were wanted by the STF and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a long time.

"However, they frequently changed their hideouts and moved from one state to the other. Finally, our sleuths, by tracking the tower locations of their mobile phones, came to know that they were hiding in Mumbai. We immediately contacted the Maharashtra ATS, which assured us of total cooperation. Finally, they were nabbed after a joint operation by STF and ATS on Saturday," the official said.

Cash, laptops, multiple mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from their possession.

It is learnt that after being brought to Kolkata, the STF will present the arrested duo in the court and seek their custody.

"There is a need for their thorough interrogation," the STF official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor