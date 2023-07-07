Two group leaders arrested in Delhi's Tis Hazari firing case

New Delhi, July 7 Delhi Police have arrested the leaders of the two groups involved in the firing incident at Tis Hazari court complex here, an official said on Friday.

The lawyers were identified as Manish Sharma, former Vice president of Delhi Bar Association and Lalit Sharma. A senior police official said that they will be produced before the court later in the day to seek police custody.

On Thursday, the court sent the three accused persons -- Aman Singh, Ravi Gupta and Sachin Sangwan – who were part of the groups of lawyers involved in firing at Tis Hazri court, to four days of police remand.

On July 5, two groups of lawyers clashed and opened fire at the Tis Hazari Courts. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media showing a man in white shirt and black pants firing in air, accompanied by others hurling stones and wooden planks.

The involved parties, predominantly in lawyer's attire, could be seen brandishing sticks and engaging in verbal confrontation. Another video shows bullet casings scattered at the location where the gunshots were fired.

As per the police, the fight broke out between the bar association's secretary Atul Sharma and senior vice-president Manish Sharma over some personal enmity.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said that after the firing incident at Tis Hazari, night-long operation was carried out by the team of Subzi Mandi police station supported by Operation Cell of North district to nab the accused.

"The teams followed available inputs and took technical assistance and carried out search operations in Bhalswa, Swaroop Nagar, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh and Vikaspuri areas and succeeded in apprehending Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan and Ravi Gupta," said the DCP.

"They belong to a rival group of bar association office-bearers. From their possession, three country-made firearms, four live cartridges and two cars have been seized," said the DCP.

The official said that the other advocates found indulging in rioting at Tis Hazari court have also been identified and different teams are working to arrest them.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Delhi had suspended the enrollment of Manish and Lalit.

