Two held for illegal sale of e-cigarettes

Gurugram, June 3 Two men have been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly selling e-cigarettes worth Rs 6-7 lakh, the police said on Friday.

The arrests came following a joint raid by the Chief Minister's Flying Squad, Department of Health and the police on Friday at two shops located in the Qutub Plaza Market in DLF Phase-1 and the Vyapar Sadan Market in Sushant Lok.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mansoor Ahmed, a resident of Delhi who was arrested from the Qutub Plaza Market, and Chandra Mohan, a resident of Gurugram who was arrested from the Vyapar Sadan Market in Sushant Lok.

The police have recovered 750 packets of foreign cigarettes and 500 packets of e-cigarettes of different brands from the possession of the duo.

"After an information was received from reliable sources about illegal selling of e-cigarettes, we raided the spots and arrested the criminals along with the prohibited items," said an officer of the CM's Flying Squad.

