Two held with heroin worth Rs 3 cr in Nagaland's Kohima

Two persons were arrested with 615 grams of heroin worth Rs 3 crores in the Kohima district of Nagaland, informed the police on Wednesday.

Kohima police also intercepted one suspicious vehicle and 49 packets of heroin during the routine checking of vehicles at Peducha.

"We have intercepted one suspicious vehicle and recovered 49 packets of suspected heroin weighing around 615 grams valued at Rs 3 crores in the international market. Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure," police said.

