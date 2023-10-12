Two history-sheeters killed in police encounter in TN's Chengalpattu

Chennai, Oct 12 Two history-sheeters were killed by Chennai police at Avadi during early hours of Thursday. The deceased are identified as Muthu Sarvanan and Sathish from Puzhal.

Police sources told IANS that the police special team were trying to secure the duo but they attacked the police force injuring three police personnel.

The duo were involved in several criminal activities including murder and attempt to murder.

Sources in Chengalpattu police told IANS that Muthu Saravanan and his associate Sathish were involved in the murder of an AIADMK functionary, Parthiban near Red Hills, Chennai, and also in the murder of another person called Selvam in two separate incidents.

Selvam was hacked to death on February 2022 at Rajaji Road in Chennai by the gang and Muthu Saravanan and Sathish were alleged to be behind this along with their accomplices.

The AIADMK functionary, Parthiban was a former Panchayath president and was killed while he was on morning walk in August 2023. Parthiban had cases against him in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Police also shot another history-sheeter called Thanika at Chengalpattu on Thursday morning. He was injured and taken toRajiv Gandhi General Hospital.

